Hawks' Alex Len: Scores 15 in loss
Len managed 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds and a block over 29 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Nets on Saturday.
Len got the start at center on Saturday, and he turned his 29 minutes into an average stat line. His recent bump in minutes has given way to more productive games than usual, but Len is still not fantasy relevant outside of deep leagues.
