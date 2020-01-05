Play

Len had 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT) and nine rebounds in Saturday's win over Indiana.

Len came off the bench behind rookie Bruno Fernando, but he saw the lion's share of the minutes on a night when the Hawks were without John Collins. Len added three blocks, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes.

