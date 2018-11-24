Hawks' Alex Len: Scores 17 points in 20 minutes
Len finished with 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Friday's 114-96 loss to the Celtics.
Len returned to the rotation after sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Raptors due to a sore back. Len has reached double figures in scoring in eight of his last 12 appearances, but his minutes have already begun to go down and John Collins isn't even at full strength yet. As a result, Len is probably only worth targeting in deep leagues.
