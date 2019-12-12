Hawks' Alex Len: Scores 17 points in loss
Len finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 loss to the Bulls.
Len has quietly been a top-50 player over the past two weeks despite playing just 20 minutes a night. There had been hope coming into the season that Len might be able to establish himself as a consistent fantasy contributor. He quickly found himself coming off the bench and was even out of the rotation at one point. He appears to back in the good books and could be worth a speculative pickup if you need cheap big man numbers.
