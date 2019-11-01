Hawks' Alex Len: Scores five points in loss to Heat
Len had five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT), four rebounds and an assist in 14 minutes during Thursday's 106-97 loss to Miami.
Len's fantasy value is limited to deeper formats and even in those, he's a risky play most nights. His 14 minutes were the least amongst Hawks starters, so fantasy folk would be best served not to rely on Len, as his current role does not allow for very many fruitful evenings.
