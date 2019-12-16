Hawks' Alex Len: Scores nine in loss
Len put up nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven boards and three assists in a loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Ever since Len was transitioned to a bench role, he's been more productive for fantasy, posting 13.0 points, 6.1 boards and 1.1 steals on 65.6 percent shooting in that span leading up to this game. Unfortunately, it hasn't been enough to vault him onto the radar in anything outside of deeper leagues. Plus, the looming return of John Collins makes Len even less appealing.
