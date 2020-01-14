Hawks' Alex Len: Sits out shootaround
Len (back) did not go through shootaround Tuesday morning, Sarah Spence of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Len is dealing with a lower-back issue, and the Hawks are calling him questionable, though the fact that he sat out shootaround means he's likely trending more toward doubtful. If Len sits, Damian Jones would likely be set for a larger role.
