Hawks' Alex Len: Starting at center in exhibition opener
Len will start at center in Monday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
The Hawks are expected to be without Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) due to injury, who is the favorite to open the season as the team's top center. As a result, Len will jump into the starting five in his place temporarily and could see an expanded workload if head coach Lloyd Pierce doesn't place any restrictions on his starters. Look for Len to ultimately slot into a bench role by the time the regular season approaches.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...