Hawks' Alex Len: Starting at center in exhibition opener

Len will start at center in Monday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

The Hawks are expected to be without Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) due to injury, who is the favorite to open the season as the team's top center. As a result, Len will jump into the starting five in his place temporarily and could see an expanded workload if head coach Lloyd Pierce doesn't place any restrictions on his starters. Look for Len to ultimately slot into a bench role by the time the regular season approaches.