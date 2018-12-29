Hawks' Alex Len: Starting Saturday
Len (back) will start at center Saturday against Cleveland, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
After a two-game absence due to back soreness, Len will draw the start as Dewayne Dedmon nurses a sore knee. In 18 previous starts this season, Len is averaging 10.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...