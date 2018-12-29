Len (back) will start at center Saturday against Cleveland, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

After a two-game absence due to back soreness, Len will draw the start as Dewayne Dedmon nurses a sore knee. In 18 previous starts this season, Len is averaging 10.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists.