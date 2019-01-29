Len totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebound,s three assists, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 123-118 victory over the Clippers.

Len was impactful off the bench Monday, falling just one rebound short of another double-double. Over the past two weeks he is the 71st ranked player in standard formats in under 20 minutes per game. He is not going to exceed more than about 22 minutes on any given night but is worth a look if you need points, boards, and a high field-goal percentage.