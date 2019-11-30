Hawks' Alex Len: Teases double-double in loss
Len tallied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to Indiana.
Len played 29 minutes Friday, coming through with 15 points and nine rebounds in arguably his best performance of the season. Len has been disappointing, especially given John Collins (suspension) has missed an extended period. This is the kind of production we had been hoping for coming into the season and based on his recent track record, we would need to see this a few more times before considering him a must-roster player.
