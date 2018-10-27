Hawks' Alex Len: To remain in starting five
Len will start Saturday's game against the Bulls, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
This isn't exactly breaking news, but it's still noteworthy that Len will remain in the starting five with Dewayne Dedmon healthy. Dedmon made his season debut Wednesday against the Mavs and finished with three points, five rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes, while Len played 28 minutes in that contest.
