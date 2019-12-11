Hawks' Alex Len: Two swipes and a swat
Len totaled nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime loss to the Heat.
Len had been listed as probable due to an illness and took the court as expected. He turned in a fairly well-rounded stat line and was efficient offensively but still logged just 22 minutes despite the fact that Damian Jones and Bruno Fernando combined to play 20 minutes.
