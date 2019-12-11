Play

Len totaled nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime loss to the Heat.

Len had been listed as probable due to an illness and took the court as expected. He turned in a fairly well-rounded stat line and was efficient offensively but still logged just 22 minutes despite the fact that Damian Jones and Bruno Fernando combined to play 20 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories