Hawks' Alex Len: Unlikely to play Monday
Len (back) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Raptors, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Len will be sidelined for the fourth consecutive contest with lower-back pain. Bruno Fernando is in line to work as the Hawks' backup center again Monday.
