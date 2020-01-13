Hawks' Alex Len: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Len (back) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Len is dealing with lower-back pain and is unlikely to take the court Tuesday as a result. Assuming he sits out, Damian Jones would likely serve as Atlanta's backup center Tuesday.
