Hawks' Alex Len: Will have minutes limit
Len (back) will be available Wednesday against the Clippers, but he'll have a minutes restriction, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Len will make his return off the bench after four straight absences, but coach Lloyd Pierce said he'll be on a restriction of around 20 minutes. Considering Len is averaging 18.7 minute per game on the year, the restriction shouldn't have a major impact on his role.
