Coach Lloyd Pierce said he expects Len (ankle/back) to be available for Monday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Len entered training camp nursing both a left ankle sprain and lower back pain, and while he was limited in practice to start, it looks like the Hawks are planning on making the big man available for the team's first preseason game. However, Atlanta likely won't push Len too hard in the early goings in order to preserve his health for the regular season.