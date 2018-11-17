Hawks' Alex Len: Will play Saturday
Len (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Len had initially been listed as probable on the injury report, but he's not included on the Hawks' updated version. Expect the big man to split minutes with Dewayne Dedmon at center, while the Hawks also ease John Collins back into action for the first time this season.
