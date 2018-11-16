Len (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against Denver, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Len was listed as questionable on Atlanta's injury report with a sprained left ankle, but he'll be good to go off the bench. Through 14 games this season, he's averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 22.4 minutes per contest.