Hawks' Alex Len: Will play Thursday
Len (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against Denver, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Len was listed as questionable on Atlanta's injury report with a sprained left ankle, but he'll be good to go off the bench. Through 14 games this season, he's averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 22.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...