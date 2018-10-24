Hawks' Alex Len: Will start vs. Mavs
Len (elbow) will start Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Vivlamore of the Journal-Constitution reports.
Len popped up on the initial injury report with a left elbow injury, but it was never considered serious and the expectation all along was that he'd play. The Hawks will get Dewayne Dedmon back from an ankle injury Wednesday, but Dedmon will come off the bench behind Len and is expected to be limited to around 15 minutes. While Dedmon could eventually overtake Len for the starting job, both players will be in the mix at center going forward.
