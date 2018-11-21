Hawks' Alex Len: Won't play Wednesday
Len (back) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Len was previously probable, but it seems he's dealing with more soreness than anticipated. With him out, Dewayne Dedmon and Miles Plumlee are strong candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.