Hawks' Alex Len: Won't return Monday
Len won't return to Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain.
Len exited Monday's matchup in the first half, and after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain, the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the matchup. Bruno Fernando and Damian Jones should see more action as a result.
