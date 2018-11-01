Hawks' Alex Poythress: Absent from injury report
Poythress (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Kings.
As expected, Poythress will suit up for Thursday night's outing against Sacramento after missing the last three games with a knee injury. Poythress played 20-plus minutes in each game before he got injured, and he will likely return to his regular role in the rotation.
More News
-
Hawks' Alex Poythress: Upgraded to probable for Thursday•
-
Hawks' Alex Poythress: Will be out at least three games•
-
Hawks' Alex Poythress: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Alex Poythress: Will play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Alex Poythress: Probable with quad contusion•
-
Hawks' Alex Poythress: Joins Atlanta on two-way contract•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...