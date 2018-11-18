Hawks' Alex Poythress: Exits with ankle bruise
Poythress left Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a bruised left ankle.
The seriousness of the injury hasn't been disclosed, but it's enough to sideline Poythress for the remainder of Saturday's game. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's matchup against the Clippers.
