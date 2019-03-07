Hawks' Alex Poythress: Faced with extended absence
Poythress (ankle) may miss extended time, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
According to coach Lloyd Pierce, Poythress' ankle injury "looks really bad" and that he'll "be out for a while". This is a bad sign for the Hawks, who are already without Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Miles Plumlee (knee) and Omari Spellman (ankle), and just recalled Poythress form the G-League earlier this week to provide frontcourt depth. A definite timeline has yet to be given, but based on the initial assessment, Poythress could be in-line to miss several weeks.
