Poythress (ankle) may miss extended time, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

According to coach Lloyd Pierce, Poythress' ankle injury "looks really bad" and that he'll "be out for a while". This is a bad sign for the Hawks, who are already without Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Miles Plumlee (knee) and Omari Spellman (ankle), and just recalled Poythress form the G-League earlier this week to provide frontcourt depth. A definite timeline has yet to be given, but based on the initial assessment, Poythress could be in-line to miss several weeks.