Poythress (ankle) logged three minutes off the bench in Sunday's 98-95 win over the Pistons, finishing with no points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one block.

Poythress had been sidelined for more than a month with the ankle injury before receiving clearance to suit up Sunday. Though he got off the bench in a close game, Poythress still barely cracked the rotation and isn't a lock to see minutes moving forward. He'll drop further in the frontcourt pecking order once John Collins (ankle), Omari Spellman (hip) and Miles Plumlee (knee) return from injury, perhaps as soon as Wednesday's game against the Pacers.