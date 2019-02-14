The Hawks recalled Poythress on Thursday from the G League's Erie BayHawks.

The two-way player could dress for Atlanta's final game before the All-Star break Thursday versus the Knicks, but it's unlikely coach Lloyd Pierce will call upon him for significant run. Poythress is averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game over his 18 appearances at the NBA level this season.