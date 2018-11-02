Hawks' Alex Poythress: Nears double-double in Thursday's loss
Poythress (knee) provided nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT) and eight rebounds in 17 minutes during Thursday's 146-115 loss to the Kings.
Poythress returned from a three-game absence with a knee injury to fall one point and two boards shy of a double-double. Poythress had earned 20-plus minutes in three of his first four appearances this season, but he was still able to grab a season high rebounding total while matching his season high in scoring in this one.
