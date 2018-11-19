Poythress (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

As expected, Poythress will miss Monday's contest after injuring his ankle during Saturday's game against the Pacers. Omari Spellman and John Collins -- who will be on a minutes restriction -- figure to benefit most with Poythress out. With Collins nearing a return to full health, Poythress could fall out of the rotation when healthy.