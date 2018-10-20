Hawks' Alex Poythress: Probable with quad contusion
Poythress is probable Sunday against the Cavaliers due to a quad contusion, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Poythress' injury appears relatively minor and shouldn't affect his availability. More information should arrive after Sunday's shootaround.
More News
-
Hawks' Alex Poythress: Joins Atlanta on two-way contract•
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: Productive offensive performance Friday•
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: Waived by Indiana•
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: Recalled from G-League•
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: Assigned to G-League•
-
Pacers' Alex Poythress: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...