Poythress (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It looks like Poythress' status will not be determined until closer to game-time. Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Alex Len (back), and Miles Plumlee (knee) are also questionable, so the Hawks could potentially be very thin in their frontcourt.