Hawks' Alex Poythress: Remains out Friday
Poythress (ankle) is out Friday against the Celtics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Poythress has missed 11 straight games and remains without a timetable for a return. He is considered day-to-day, with his next chance of taking the floor arriving Sunday against Brooklyn.
