Hawks' Alex Poythress: Remains out Tuesday
Poythress (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Poythress is set to miss a fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a left ankle bruise. His next chance to return to action will come Wednesday against the Hornets.
