The Hawks recalled Poythress from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Monday.

Point guard Jaylen Adams was also summoned from Erie, presumably so he and Poythress can practice with the parent team Monday. It's unclear if either player will stick around for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, though neither would be in store for major roles if available. In his 18 appearances with Atlanta this season, Poythress is averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 boards in 13.5 minutes per game.