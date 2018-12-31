The Hawks recalled Poythress from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Monday.

As anticipated, Poythress' stay in the G League lasted just one day, with the forward rejoining the parent club in advance of Monday's tilt with the Pacers. With Atlanta likely to be without the services of forwards Taurean Prince (ankle) and Kent Bazemore (ankle) and center Dewayne Dedmon (knee), there should be an opening for Poythress to fill a spot on the second unit.