Hawks' Alex Poythress: Ruled out Monday
Poythress (ankle) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Warriors, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Poythress will miss his eighth straight game as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Wizards, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
