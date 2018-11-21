Hawks' Alex Poythress: Ruled out Wednesday
Poythress (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Raptors, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Poythress will miss a second straight game Wednesday while recovering from a bruised left ankle. His next chance to return arrives Friday against the Celtics.
