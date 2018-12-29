Hawks' Alex Poythress: Scores 12 points in Friday's win
Poythress pitched in 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 123-120 overtime win against the Timberwolves.
Poythress took advantage of the fact that several of his teammates were dealing with foul trouble, matching his career high block total while posting a season high in scoring. Poythress had earned five minutes combined over the last two contests, before which he hadn't seen the court since Nov. 17. When Taurean Prince (ankle) returns, Poythress will likely have a tough time earning consistent minutes, and he has already seen sporadic playing time.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...