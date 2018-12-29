Poythress pitched in 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 123-120 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

Poythress took advantage of the fact that several of his teammates were dealing with foul trouble, matching his career high block total while posting a season high in scoring. Poythress had earned five minutes combined over the last two contests, before which he hadn't seen the court since Nov. 17. When Taurean Prince (ankle) returns, Poythress will likely have a tough time earning consistent minutes, and he has already seen sporadic playing time.