Hawks' Alex Poythress: Sent back to G League
Poythress was reassigned to the G League on Tuesday.
Poythress joined the Hawks for Monday's game against the Pacers, but he saw just four minutes off the bench and will return to the Erie BayHawks for a chance at extended run. The Kentucky product missed extended time in November and December with a knee injury.
