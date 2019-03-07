Poythress suffered a right ankle sprain and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Poythress exited Wednesday's game midway through the fourth quarter with a right ankle sprain. He'd recently returned to the Hawks after an extended stretch in the G-League following another sprain albeit in his left ankle that kept him out for several games earlier this season. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but a statement from the team should come out ahead of Saturday's game against Brooklyn clarifying Poythress' availability.