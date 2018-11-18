Hawks' Alex Poythress: Unlikely to face Clippers
Poythress (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Poythress bruised his left ankle in Saturday's game against the Pacers and is trending in the wrong direction heading into Monday. Omari Spellman and the recently-returned John Collins would stand the most to gain if, and when, Poythress is officially ruled out.
