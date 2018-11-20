Hawks' Alex Poythress: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Poythress (ankle) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Poythress is still nursing a bruised left ankle and it looks like it will cost him a second straight game. With Omari Spellman (hip) also doubtful, the Hawks will be very light on frontcourt players, which likely means more minutes for DeAndre' Bembry with John Collins still on a minutes restriction.
