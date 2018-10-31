Hawks' Alex Poythress: Upgraded to probable for Thursday
Poythress (knee) has been upgraded to probable Thursday against the Kings, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Poythress has been sidelined over the past three games while dealing with a left knee injury. It sounds like he'll be available Thursday, with an official confirmation possibly arriving following morning shootaround.
