Hawks' Alex Poythress: Will be out at least three games
Poythress (knee) will be out at least three games, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Poythress just recently recovered from a quad contusion but will now be out at least three games due to a left knee injury suffered in Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks. The severity on the injury is still unknown however, and the former Kentucky standout may end up seeing the court in a week or two.
