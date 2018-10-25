Poythress suffered a left knee injury in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks and will not return, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Poythress collided with Mavericks' backup center Dwight Powell early in the second quarter and limped off the court and into the locker room. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and more information should come out at the conclusion of Wednesday's game. The Hawks next game is Saturday against the Bulls, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.