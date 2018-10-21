Poythress (quad) has been removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Poythress was initially listed as probable with a quad bruise but his status was never truly in much doubt. The Kentucky product has played 21 minutes in each of the Hawks' first two games, but he'll likely struggle to be fantasy-relevant this season.

