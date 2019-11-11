Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Available Sunday
Crabbe (knee) is considered available for Sunday's game against Portland, but he'll only play in an emergency situation.
This is moderately good news for Crabbe, who's yet to play this season while he recovers from right knee surgery. Don't expect to see the veteran on the floor Sunday, but the change in status looks like an indication that he could be back in the mix in the near future.
