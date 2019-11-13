Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Available, unlikely to play
Crabbe (coach's decision) is available Tuesday against the Nuggets but is unlikely to see the court, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Once again, Crabbe will only be used in an emergency. Assuming he remains on the sidelines Tuesday, his next chance to play will come Thursday against the Suns.
