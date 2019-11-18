Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Bone dry line Sunday
Crabbe ended with 11 points and one rebound in 15 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 loss to the Lakers.
Crabbe scored 11 points in 15 minutes during the loss, whilst adding virtually nothing outside of the scoring. Crabbe has not been a fantasy-relevant player for some time and that wouldn't appear to be changing any time soon.
