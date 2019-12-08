Crabbe (knee) will be available off the Atlanta bench for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Conti notes that Crabbe will be subject to a 25-minute restrictions as he returns from a two-game absence, but the swingman probably won't be needed to cover that much playing time with only one rotation player (John Collins, suspension) missing Sunday. Crabbe will likely see his role downsized once Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is freed of the 25-minute restriction of his own that he'll have for Sunday's game.